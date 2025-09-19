Arunachal: Palin–Koloriang Road Blocked by Massive Landslide; Commuters Stranded

PALIN- The Palin–Koloriang road in Kra Daadi district has been completely blocked following a massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday night at Dokio Langpo village.

The landslide has disrupted all surface communication between Palin and Koloriang, leaving several vehicles stranded along the route. Commuters, including patients in need of urgent medical care, are facing severe hardship due to the road closure.

According to local sources, vehicular movement has come to a complete halt since the incident.

Passengers stuck on the highway have raised concerns over the lack of timely action by the Public Works Department (PWD Highways), which is responsible for clearing such blockages.

Residents pointed out that landslides during the monsoon season are common, yet poor preparedness and slow response continue to cause major inconvenience.

They urged the district administration and PWD to deploy machinery and manpower immediately to clear the debris and restore the crucial lifeline.

The Palin–Koloriang road serves as the main transport corridor for goods, essential supplies, and medical emergencies between Kurung Kumey headquarters and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Locals fear that prolonged disruption may worsen the situation, cutting off vital access and putting lives at risk.

Authorities are yet to announce a timeline for road restoration.