Arunachal: PAJSC Bandh turns violent in Itanagar Capital

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar Capital bandh called by Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee ( PAJSC ) on 17 Feb 2023 in protest against the APPSC paper leak case, turn violent, after protestors violated Section 144 CrPc.

Dozens of video clips surface in social media plate form showing that the protestors pelting stone, burnt vehicles, destroying Govt banners and hoardings.

Police also resorted to firing tear gas shells and air firing to control protesting students. Many protestors sustained injuries.

The protestors, most of the are APPSC aspirants and their parents are protesting against the appointment of Shantanu Dayal as APPSC Chairman.

The District Administration of the Itanagar Capital complex has termed the Bandh called by the PAJSC as ‘illegal’. The District Administration of the Itanagar Capital complex had also imposed Section 144 CrPC on Thursday (February 16) Evening to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has “called off” the swearing-in Ceremony of the New APPSC Team. The swearing-in Ceremony of the New chairman and members Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was slated to be held on Friday (February 17).

The streets of Capital region which consists of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, wore a deserted look throughout the day as all business establishments and most government offices remained closed.

Thousands gathered at the intersection leading to Raj Bhawan here and shouting slogans against the government since 5 am.

PAJSC is an organisation of aggrieved aspirants that has been spearheading the movement in the state against the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

According to the PAJSC, “the Arunachal government has a hidden agenda in appointing Lieutenant General (Retd) Shantanu Dayal as the APPSC chairman”. They have questioned the credibility of screening the committee of APPSC for appointing one Rosy Taba as a commission member.

( This is a developing story )