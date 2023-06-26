Arunachal: PAA organised warm reception at Holongi Airport of all the medal winners

ITANAGAR- The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) held a warm reception on 26th June 2023 at Holongi Airport of all the medal winners of 1st East Zonal Para-Badminton Championship 2023 recently concluded at Kolkata, from 23rd to 25th June 2023. The Arunachal Pradesh team emerged as the overall champion of the tournament.

The medal winners in the event are-

SINGLE EVENT’S

1. TAME TALLANG SU-5 category secured gold medal.

2. DANGU TALIK SH-6 category secured gold medal.

3. BIRI TAKAR SL-4 category secured silver medal.

4. BAMANG RADE SH-6 category secured silver medal

DOUBLE EVENT’S

1. TAME TALLANG & LEMKHUL MOSSANG SU-5 category secured gold medal

2. BIRI TAKAR & RAKESH KUMAR SL-4 category secured silver medal

3. Miss Jardam Fai as coah Cum-Manager of team Arunachal Pradesh

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal since its existence from the year 2019 has witnessed numerous proud movements as our players are rapidly reaching international levels, stated Techi Sonu, Secretary General, PAA.

The PAA president Nabam James said Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjans have great potential to win more such laudable medals in Paralympic games in days to come.

Taking into account such increasing number of excellence performance of Divyangjan youths in Para sports field, the ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Department are requested to provide proper facilities for such Divyangjan sports persons.

He added that the department concerned should even identify Paralympic sports in which the athletes have the best chances to win medals and then concentrate on those disciplines accordingly.

He emphasized on the importance of conducting regular sports seminars, coaching and training in order to achieve better results.

PAA also appeals to the State Government for immediate Inclusion of cash incentive award in sports policies as it will more encourage our para sports persons.