Arunachal: PAA Holds State Trials for North East Para Games

ITANAGAR- The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) successfully organized the State-level Para Sports Selection Trials and Competitions on 5th November 2025 at multiple venues across the Itanagar region, in preparation for the upcoming 2nd North East Para Games 2025, to be held from 27th to 29th November in Guwahati, Assam.

The trials covered six major para-sports disciplines:

Para Athletics – Outdoor Stadium, Yupia,

– Outdoor Stadium, Yupia, Para Badminton – Borum Badminton Hall

– Borum Badminton Hall Para Boccia – Naharlagun

– Naharlagun Para Chess – Itanagar

– Itanagar Para Swimming – Doimukh

– Doimukh Para Table Tennis – Itanagar

A total of 78 para-athletes from across Arunachal Pradesh participated with strong determination and enthusiasm. Following rigorous selection rounds, 53 athletes were chosen to represent the State at the Guwahati Games later this month.

In the 1st Edition of the North East Para Games, Arunachal Pradesh had secured the second position in the overall medals tally, marking a historic achievement for the State in para-sports. The new contingent aims to build on that success and strive for the top position this year.

The event underscored the growing importance of para-sports as a vehicle for inclusion, empowerment, and equality. Para-athletes, through consistent training and competition, are demonstrating that true ability transcends physical limitations. Beyond medals, such initiatives foster confidence, leadership, and social participation among persons with disabilities.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the para-sports ecosystem in the State. It emphasized continued efforts in talent identification, professional coaching, and accessible infrastructure development, with the goal of making Arunachal a regional hub for para-sports in the North East.

The Association expressed its gratitude to all athletes, coaches, officials, and volunteers whose teamwork made the selection trials successful. It also appealed to the State Government for sustained financial and institutional support to nurture upcoming athletes and ensure that Arunachal Pradesh continues to bring pride to both the State and the Nation in future Paralympic events.