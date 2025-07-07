Arunachal: P D Sona Inaugurates SAKSHAM – An Innovative Student Enrichment Centre in Pasighat

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

The innovative centre is designed to align with the National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Framework 2023,

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) — In a significant boost to experiential and holistic education in Arunachal Pradesh, Education Minister P.D. Sona today inaugurated the SAKSHAM – Student Activity and Enrichment Centre at Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School, Pasighat.

The innovative centre is designed to align with the National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Framework 2023, emphasizing activity-based, play-based, and experiential learning to shape well-rounded, confident, and curious young learners.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Minister Sona praised the initiative spearheaded by Commandant 5th IRBn, Garima Singh, IPS, calling it a model worth replicating across the state. “This is a best practice in education.

Our children deserve environments that spark curiosity and joy in learning,” he said. He also appreciated the decision to open the centre to the wider public, allowing students from across the district to access its facilities.

The SAKSHAM Centre includes a digital learning zone, indoor games corner, library, creative learning spaces for art, music, theatre, and crafts, as well as life skills education on health, hygiene, traffic safety, and values. Commandant Garima Singh credited her team for their dedication in executing the vision.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, DC Sonalika Jiwani, SP Pankaj Lamba, and DDSE Odhuk Tabing also attended the launch and applauded the initiative. Minister Sona further revealed state plans to integrate pre-primary schools with Anganwadi centres and called for setting up more space labs in schools to nurture interest in space science.

The event concluded with sapling plantation and an interactive session with students, who also showcased exhibition models to mark the occasion.

