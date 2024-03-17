Arunachal: Over Rs 59 Lakhs Cash seized by Ziro police

ZIRO- A huge cache of cash amount of Rs 59.02 lakh was seized by Ziro police team during a random naka checking at Pine Grove area here last evening.

The cash amount was seized from one Boa Terry, a resident of Boa Simla from Kamle District. Reportedly, the vehicle carrying the seized amount was heading from Ziro to Kamle District.

During the random naka checking at Pine Grove, the last gateway to the neigbouring Districts of Kamle and Upper Subansiri, the police naka team on suspicion stopped the Scorpio vehicle travelling to Kamle and searched the vehicle from where the cash was seized stashed in a grey colored journey bag.

All legal formalities were followed during the seizure process in front of the Executive Magistrate.

In another incidence of seizure at the district, the Ziro police also arrested two drug peddlers Kime Talo, a 3rd IRBN personnel presently posted at High Court sentry duty Yupia and Tana Sanjib for possession of 19.22 gms of suspected heroin from their possessions.

Based on reliable information that one Kime Talo is peddling drugs at Hija village area, a joint police team was formed with SI K. Yigam, cadets R. Bangyang, R. Chada and N.K Suiyang under the supervision of SP Ziro. The team intercepted the alleged accused Kime Talo near Nada lapang and recovered 6 nos. of plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 7.92 gms from his possession.

Interrogation revealed that the accused had recently purchased the banned items from one Tana Sanjib, a resident of Ganga village, Itanagar. Subsequently, on Friday last the police team arrested the accused Tana Sanjib from his Ganga village resident with assistance from Chimpu police station and guidance by capital SP. On searching, one plastic pouch and 7 nos. of plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 11.3 gms was also seized from his possession.

Accordingly, a case has been registered under appropriate sections of NDPS Act. and endorsed to SI K. Yigam for investigation. Further, an intimation regarding arrest of the IRBN personnel has been sent to CO 3rd IRBN and SP Yupia for necessary departmental action.

Meanwhile, congratulating the district police team for the seizures, Lower Subansiri District Election Officer Vivek H.P, IAS advised them to constantly remain vigil at all strategic places in view of the upcoming elections. SP Keni Bagra also informed the district police are always on their toes to prevent movement of any illegal goods within and outside the district.