Arunachal: Over 565 SHG Members Attend Hiichi Bulla MPCS Ltd AGM in Ziro Valley

ZIRO– In a strong show of grassroots participation, more than 565 members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) gathered at Abotani Hall, Ziro, to attend the Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) of Hiichi Bulla Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) Ltd.

The event reflected the cooperative’s deep commitment to financial inclusion, women empowerment, and community-driven development. President Mrs Kime Yanyung welcomed members and shared the inspiring journey of the MPCS since its formation.

The manager presented the Annual Report, highlighting strides made in livelihood generation, health and hygiene, and governance.

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

The Business Development Planning Sub-Committee showcased new initiatives, while SHG members shared personal stories of success and the challenges they faced—fostering transparency and collective learning.

A new financial policy, including a loan scheme for medical emergencies, was adopted after detailed discussions. Members also elected new office bearers for the next term.

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

Participants also witnessed the live launch of the 20th PM-KISAN installment by PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

Sanjiv Tirkey (PMIBCB, ArSRLM) praised the society’s grassroots impact and assured continued support. Miss Tage Rimpi (BMM, ArSRLM) noted that since its registration on January 9, 2024, the cooperative has grown to include 945+ SHG members.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, reinforcing the vision of building a self-reliant rural economy through SHG-led cooperatives.