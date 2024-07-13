Arunachal: Over 25,000 kg of Garbage Cleared from Pane Korong River in Historic Effort

PASIGHAT– A new benchmark for river cleanliness was set on Saturday as over 25,000 kilograms of garbage were removed from the Pane Korong River here in Banskota area in a massive clean-up effort.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Rengging Baane Yameng Kebang (RBYK), with the active participation of over 150 volunteers.

Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang participated in the cleanup and commended YMCR’s efforts, acknowledging the significant awareness they have raised by coming from Itanagar to address the pollution in Pasighat.

“This initiative serves as a wake-up call for the people of Pasighat,” Darang stated. “We must learn from such cleanup drives about the severe environmental impact of the waste we generate.”

He urged the Pasighat Municipal Council, Executive Engineer, and Commissioner to take immediate and tangible actions to tackle river pollution and waste management. “It’s crucial for the local community to maintain the cleanliness of our rivers and streams,” he emphasized. “Proper waste management and reducing plastic use in daily life are essential steps.”

Darang also highlighted the long-term benefits of such initiatives. “A clean environment not only enhances the beauty of our town but also promotes health and well-being among our citizens,” he said. “We need to cultivate a culture of environmental responsibility and pass this legacy on to future generations.”

He expressed his admiration for the volunteers and organizations involved. “The dedication and hard work shown by YMCR, RBYK, and all the volunteers are truly inspiring,” Darang noted. “This collective effort demonstrates the power of community action in addressing environmental issues.”

Darang also pledged ongoing support for such initiatives. “We will continue to support and collaborate with organizations like YMCR to ensure the sustainability of our natural resources,” he assured. “I look forward to seeing more such cleanup drives and environmental projects in Pasighat.”

RBYK representative Dr. Kombong Darang stressed that the responsibility for maintaining clean rivers lies with every individual and not just with specific organizations.

“Every individual must contribute to keeping our environment clean,” he said.

“It’s not enough to rely on occasional cleanups; we need to adopt a sustainable lifestyle that reduces waste at the source. Our community must take ownership of this issue and work together to protect our rivers for future generations.”

Darang also highlighted the cultural significance of the rivers. “Our rivers are the lifeblood of our community, both environmentally and culturally. Preserving them is preserving our heritage,” he added.

Giidang Angong Society-Spokesperson Tobom Dai, praised YMCR for their role in raising public awareness about river pollution across the state. “The waste we removed today comes from our own households,” he noted. “By managing and reducing this waste, we can ensure a cleaner and healthier Pasighat.”

Dai emphasized the importance of community engagement in environmental conservation. “The future of our rivers and environment depends on the active participation of each one of us,” he said. “We need to adopt sustainable practices in our daily lives to mitigate the impact of pollution.”

Dai also highlighted the broader impact of river pollution on public health and the ecosystem. “Polluted rivers are not just an environmental issue; they are a public health crisis,” he stated. “Clean water is essential for our survival, and we must do everything in our power to protect it. Our actions today will determine the quality of life for future generations.”

East Siang District Legal Services Authority’s (DLSA) Retaining Lawyer Advocate Sunny Tayeng highlighted the DLSA’s efforts to support environmental initiatives. “We are committed to supporting endeavors that promote environmental protection and legal awareness,” Tayeng said.

YMCR Chairman S D Loda expressed his gratitude for the collaborative effort. “The overwhelming support from the people of Pasighat and local organizations has been incredible,” Loda stated.

“Today’s cleanup is a testament to what we can achieve when communities come together for a common cause,” Loda said.

“Removing over 25,000 kilograms of waste from Pane Korong is not just a record but a milestone in our mission to protect and restore our rivers. We hope this inspires other communities to take similar actions.”

Loda further elaborated on YMCR’s vision, stating, “Our mission goes beyond just cleaning rivers. We aim to foster a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainable living. This cleanup drive is a testament to what can be achieved when communities come together for a common cause. I urge the citizens of Pasighat and beyond to adopt sustainable practices, reduce waste, and protect our natural resources for future generations.”

A plantation drive was also conducted at Independent Golden Jubilee Government Higher Secondary School after the cleaning.

Among others, representatives of Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang and Women Against Social Evil also spoke on the occasion.

The cleanup was supported by various Pasighat-based organizations, including the Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang, Women Against Social Evil, Arunachal Pradesh University Students’ Union, Giidang Angong Society, Nyishi Students’ Union East Siang, Hills Society, Magic Club-East Siang unit, and East Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).