Arunachal

1st National Lok Adalat of the year 2024 was conducted in various Subordinate Courts of Arunachal Pradesh organised by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Itanagar today.

Arunachal: Over 151 Cases were disposed off during 1st National Lok Adalat 2024

ITANAGAR- Over 151 Cases were disposed off during 1st National Lok Adalat of the year 2024 conducted on Saturday in various  places in Arunachal Pradesh.

1st National Lok Adalat of the year 2024 was conducted in various Subordinate Courts of Arunachal Pradesh organised by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Itanagar today. Over 151 Cases were disposed off out of total 1081 taken up cases (both Pre-litigation and Pending stage) with the total settlement amount of  (only) on a single day/sitting.

Also Read- PM Modi Unveils Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Lok Adalat is conducted in a single sitting to ease the burden of the pending cases and to reduce the burden of the courts. It is a forum where the disputes or cases at pre-litigation and pending stage are settled amicably by two or more disputing parties mutually.

This Lok Adalat cases included were Criminal Compoundable Offences, Revenue Cases, Negotiable Instrument Act, Bank Recovery, Electricity bills related cases, Motor Accidents Claims, Matrimonial Dispute, labour disputes, and other civil cases were taken up during this Lok Adalat.

Also Read- Former CM Nabam Tuki resigns as APCC president

A total of 21 benches constituted District & Session Court of Bomdila, Khonsa,Tezu, Yupia, Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Daporijo, Roing, Pasighat, Changlang, Bomdila, Seppa, Ziro, Aalo, Tezu and Judicial Magistrate First Class of Yupia, Daporijo, Khonsa, Namsai, Pangin, Longding, Anini, Palin, Daporijo , Hawai.

