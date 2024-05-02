Arunachal: Orphaned Asiatic black bear cub gets a new lease on life at CBRC

ITANAGAR- A male Asiatic black bear cub was rescued from the Sagalee region of Papum Pare district by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Arunachal Pradesh. The cub, estimated to be a month old, had likely been separated from its mother, who is believed to have been the victim of poaching.

The young bear was handed over to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) team by Dr. Sorang Tadap, veterinarian, Itanagar Zoological Park last week. This marks the 85th bear cub that has been received by CBRC since its establishment in 2004.

The Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) located in Pakke Tiger Reserve is jointly run by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the Department of Environment and Forest Arunachal Pradesh. The project is supported by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited.

CBRC is the only facility in India, dedicated to hand-raising and rehabilitating orphaned bear cubs.

Dr. Panjit Basumatary, Manager & Head, CBRC, said, “Upon examination, we found the cub to be significantly dehydrated, weighing a mere 2.3 kg. Within the week following admission, it has gained some weight and is showing signs of improved health and activity.”

The Asiatic black bear is categorised as ‘Vulnerable’ by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is protected under Schedule I of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. However, it faces numerous challenges, including shrinking habitats due to logging, agriculture expansion, roadway networks, and dams.

The primary threat has been poaching, particularly in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Bear meat, bile and claws hold a huge commercial value in the illegal wildlife trade market. Young cubs are often orphaned due to hunting or poaching of the mother and are either picked up to be sold or kept at home as pets.

Asiatic black bear cubs spend between two and three years under the close supervision of their mothers to learn vital survival skills. At CBRC, these orphaned cubs undergo a similar rehabilitation process that includes hand-raising, acclimatisation and weaning, alongside regular walks in the forest with experienced animal keepers, to help them adapt to their surroundings.

Eventually, the cub is released back into the wild, giving them a second chance at life in their natural habitat. Alongside rescue and rehabilitation of bear cubs, the team at CBRC, in collaboration with the forest department, also undertake awareness drives, urging a complete stop to the hunting of the species.