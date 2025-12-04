Arunachal: Orientation Workshop Held for Wildlife Wardens

ITANAGAR- A one-day orientation workshop was held on Wednesday to brief the newly appointed Honorary Wildlife Wardens and members of the State Board for Wildlife on their responsibilities in the conservation of biodiversity in Arunachal Pradesh. The workshop aimed to strengthen awareness of legal provisions, enforcement powers, and policy frameworks associated with wildlife protection.

Addressing the participants, PCCF (Wildlife & Biodiversity) and Chief Wildlife Warden Nyilyang Tam urged members to discharge their duties with diligence and to actively contribute towards safeguarding the state’s rich flora and fauna. He also distributed copies of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, emphasising adherence to legal procedures in field action.

Conservator of Forests Millo Tasser delivered a detailed presentation outlining the mandate of Honorary Wildlife Wardens and SBWL members. He elaborated on the legal authority vested under the Act, noting that wardens function as subordinates to the Chief Wildlife Warden and are considered public servants under Section 21 of the IPC as per Section 59 of the Wildlife Act.

He added that Honorary Wardens are empowered to inspect license records under Section 47(b), and possess authority regarding entry, search, seizure, and detention under Section 50 for prevention and detection of wildlife offences. In contrast, State Board for Wildlife members play a policy-oriented role, contributing to advisory decisions and wildlife governance.

Highlighting biodiversity prospects, Dr. Shantabala Gurumayum (ZSI) presented an overview of Arunachal Pradesh’s faunal diversity, while Dr. Krishna Chowlo (BSI) spoke about floral richness and ecological value in the region.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Tajum Yomcha from the Wildlife Division, PCCF Wildlife.