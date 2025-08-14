ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Orientation-Cum-Awareness Training on Natural Farming held at Siiro; 5,000 Farmers to Benefit

The initiative marks a significant step in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture in the region.

Last Updated: 14/08/2025
1 minute read
ZIRO– The Lower Subansiri District  hosted a One Day Orientation-cum-Awareness Training Programme under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) on Wednesday at Siro Panchayat Hall, Siiro. The initiative marks a significant step in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture in the region.

As part of the centrally sponsored two-year project, 36 clusters (Gram Panchayats) have been formed under NMNF in the district. A total of 5,000 farmers will be registered, with each receiving a Soil Health Card to guide sustainable farming practices.

The event was attended by Smti Hibu Oche, ZPM (Akhamiyo/Siro), Mrs Nani Jalynag, ZPM (Reru), and Mrs Misso Yadi, ZPM (Lempia), alongside over 200 farmers and Community Resource Persons.

In his address, Tasso Butung, District Agriculture Officer, Ziro, outlined the mission’s core objectives: “The National Mission on Natural Farming aims to promote sustainable and ecologically sound agricultural practices.

Key objectives include reducing farming costs, enhancing farmer income, improving soil health and biodiversity, promoting climate resilience, ensuring production of safe and nutritious food, and empowering the farming community.”

The programme also saw the participation of Joram Robi (ADO), Tage Obing (ADO), and other Agricultural Field Assistants (AFAs). The initiative is expected to transform farming practices in Lower Subansiri by encouraging natural inputs, improving productivity, and preserving the environment.

