ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: orders closure of schools in Itanagar following outbreak of conjunctivitis

According to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar, the decision has been taken as a preventive measure against the spread of conjunctivitis.

Last Updated: July 24, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: orders closure of schools in Itanagar following outbreak of conjunctivitis

ITANAGAR-  All the Government and Private Schools (Nursery to Class-VIII) under the jurisdiction of Capital Itanagar are suspended with effect from July 25 to July 29. According to the  Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar, the decision has been taken as a preventive measure against the spread of conjunctivitis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A report has been received from the District Medical Officer, Itanagar Capital Complex, Naharlagun vide letter No. MED/DSU-ICC/2023 dated Naharlagun the 23 July 2023 to the effect that Conjunctivitis cases have been reported at various schools of Capital, Itanagar since last 5 (five) days, and after survey conducted by the DSU, ICC team, it has been observed that conjunctivitis is highly contagious and spreads rapidly amongst groups irrespective of any age,” an official notification reads.

Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

“And whereas, it is expedient to break the chain of transmission in order to contain the further spread of infections amongst the students’ community and amongst the denizens of Capital, Itanagar,” it added.

Related Articles

“Now therefore, in view of the above as a preventive measure, all the Government/Private Schools (Nursery to Class-VIII) under the jurisdiction of Capital, Itanagar are hereby suspended for a period of 5 days w.ef 25 to 29 July 2023,” the notification read.

District administration of Longding district  has also ordered a temporary closure of schools in the Kanubari sub-division till July 29th, 2023. following the outbreak of conjunctivitis.

Arunachal: wooden mask making workshop held at Shergaon

DC Tirap has also issued order for not to allow school children to attend classes who has the mark of eye infections.

According to an official communique, suspected conjunctivitis outbreak has been reported in several schools in West Siang district also.

Tags
Last Updated: July 24, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal:Chau Zingnu  Namchoom inaugurates the Block Level Orientation Training Programme on LSDGs

Arunachal: Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurates the Block Level Orientation Training Programme on LSDGs

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat Yuva Utsav

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat organised Yuva Utsav

Arunachal: HC declares election of Ind MLA Karikho Kri as null and void

Arunachal: HC declares election of Ind MLA Karikho Kri as null and void

Aruachal: Road Safety Awareness cum Free Helmet Distribution camp held in Pasighat

Aruachal: Road Safety Awareness cum Free Helmet Distribution camp held in Pasighat

Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to four prisoners

Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to four prisoners

Arunachal: RK Joshi and Nich Rika appointed as Chairman and Member of APSERC

Arunachal: RK Joshi and Nich Rika appointed as Chairman and Member of APSERC

Arunachal Cabinet discusses overall scenario of education and initiatives launched by the Education Department

Arunachal Cabinet discusses overall scenario of education and initiatives launched by the Education Department

Arunachal: DC Tawang calls meeting to improve quality of education

Arunachal: DC Tawang calls meeting to improve quality of education

Arunachal: Education is the foundation of a progressive society- DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: Education is the foundation of a progressive society- DC Papum Pare

Arunachal Pradesh cop hangs self in Kaying PS campus

Arunachal Pradesh cop hangs self in Kaying PS campus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button