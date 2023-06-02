Arunachal: Open Gym inaugurated at Longding 

LONGDING- An Open Gym, under the FIT INDIA MOVEMENT initiative of the Govt of India was Inaugurated today by HMLA Tanpho Wangnaw 59th Longding Pumao AC. The project have been executed by UD & Housing Dept ,Longding Division.

Speaking at the occasion HMLA Tanpho Wangnaw appreciated the good quality work carried out by the UD Dept. He spoke on the importance of execising and staying healthy and he believed that the newly inaugurated Open gym will play an important role in this regards.

He urged the department in particular and public in general to take good care of the open gym. “maintenance of assets is as important as creating one” he added. Addressing the gathering he assured that the problem of water scarcity would be solved by next oriah 2023 under the able guidance of the Honourable CM Pema Khandu.

Techu Aran in-charge DC Longding District also spoke on the occasion. He also highlighted the importance of Health and wellness in our day to day life. Mr Aran said that The Open Gym is a very necessary asset for keeping ourselves fit and healthy. If used properly the open Gym could be a very useful asset for the people of Longding, he added.

Er. Kak Nabam, EE UD&H briefed about the Open Gym, its importance and other technical details. He thanked the District Administration, Dist Olympic Association, the Wancho Council, WCS and Civil Societies for their valuable support in making the project a grand success.

The AE Longding Er. Likha Tuma while delivering the vote of thanks, appreciated all the dignitaries and guests for attending the ceremony and making a wonderful experience with their presence .

The programme was attended by Mirpe Tato ADC Longding, Zehai Wangsu ZPM , Longding, HODs, Somnai Wangpan Wancho Council President, Lemkai Rangkham General Secretary, officers and officials