ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Open free libraries inaugurated in Tawang

Earlier similar kind of libraries were started at Yid ga choizin gonpa near Higher secondary school in Tawang.......

Last Updated: August 8, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Open free libraries inaugurated in Tawang

TAWANG-  Open free libraries were inaugurated this morning at Secondary School, kyidphel by Public leader Tenzin Monpa and near giant Buddha statue at Tawang headquarters by Deputy Commissioner incharge Rinchin Leta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initiated by the members of NGO Ketchengha Welfare Association these two libraries were 3rd and 4th on the line, earlier similar kind of libraries were started at Yid ga choizin gonpa near Higher secondary school, Tawang and on road side near ALC colony, these two libraries were inaugurated by MLA Tawang, Tsering Tashi on international yoga day on 21st June 2023 informed KWA Vice Chairman Tenzin Lhendup.

Arunachal: Mission Indradhanush 5.0 launched in Tawang

We have recieved requests for such libraries from few schools under Lumla circle and the matter is under consideration he added. Expressing his gratitude to the members of KWA for the open library at Secondary School Kyidphel, Public leader, Tenzin Monpa said this is a noble initiative and we need to encourage our youngesters to develop  reading habit. He assured his support in future endeavours of the NGO KWA.

Related Articles

Speaking to the members of KWA while inaugurating the open library near giant buddha statue, DC incharge Rinchin Leta said such activities like, take a book leave a book in the library would encourage sense of belonging and better utilisation of public properties, reading habit can keep young minds engaged in grasping knowledge from the books.

Arunachal: Narcotic coordination committee meeting held in Tawang

This brings positive minds together which in turn can bring positive transformation in society. He advised the members to give more awareness and engage more youths for such positive activities for a better society.

The inaugural programme was attended by Chairman Ketchengha Welfare Association Lobsang Gyurmey, Vice Chairman Tenzin Lhendup, Finance secretary cum convenor KWA Thupten Dhargey and other active members.

Tags
Last Updated: August 8, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Start planting trees to combat the climate change; DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: Start planting trees to combat the climate change; DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: DC Papum pare Issues the first Trade license online

Arunachal: DC Papum pare Issues the first Trade license online

Arunachal: Narcotic coordination committee meeting held in Tawang

Arunachal: Narcotic coordination committee meeting held in Tawang

Arunachal: Awareness programme for upcoming MMMD kick starts at Ziro

Arunachal: Awareness programme for upcoming MMMD kick starts at Ziro

Arunachal : 133/32 KV Gas Insulated Substation inaugurated by Chowna Mein

Arunachal : 133/32 KV Gas Insulated Substation inaugurated by Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Meeting held to discuss ‘Meri maati mera desh ‘campaign

Arunachal: Meeting held to discuss ‘Meri mati mera desh‘ campaign

Arunachal to launch 5 channels in line with PM e-VIDYA initiative: Taba Tedir

Arunachal to launch 5 channels in line with PM e-VIDYA initiative: Taba Tedir

Arunachal: First Apatani gazetted officer Gyati Challa passes away

Arunachal: First Apatani gazetted officer Gyati Challa passes away

Arunachal: World Breast Feeding Week launched at District Hospital Doimukh

Arunachal: World Breast Feeding Week launched at District Hospital Doimukh

Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Tawang War Memorial

Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Tawang War Memorial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button