Arunachal: Open Counselling for allotment of Diploma Engineering seats will be held on 15-June at Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic,

ITANAGAR- The open Counselling for allotment of Diploma Engineering seats will be held on 15-June at Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic, Itanagar, informed Director of Higher and Technical Education.

In view of the difficulties reported by some of the candidates in performing Online Counselling activities for allotment of Diploma Engineering seats, it has been decided that open Counselling for allotment of Diploma Engineering seats for the academic year 2023-24 shall be held on 15-June-2023 from 10:00 AM onwards at the Auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic, Itanagar, informed in a notice issued by Directorate of Higher and Technical Education.

The notification said that “interested candidates who have appeared APJEE’ 2023 and are eligible as per the Result declaration are hereby directed to attend the Open counselling”. However, candidates who are willing to submit their choices ONLINE can also do so w.e.f. 3rd to 12th June’ 2023.

Nevertheless, the allotment of seats will be done purely on the basis of merit of APIEE’ 2023 in the Open counselling and as per the ONLINE/OFFLINE choices of the candidates, it said.

Candidates who fail to submit ONLINE choices or fail to attend the Open Counselling as per Schedule will be considered as NOT Interested for counselling and the next immediate merit holder will be considered for allotment of the available seats.

The details of seats available for Diploma Engineering can be accessed at www.apdhte.nic.in.

The candidates who will be allotted seats shall have to deposit Seat Acceptance fee/ Security Deposit before issue of nomination letter or admission in the Institution.

The Seat Acceptance fee/ Security Deposit shall be forfeited if the candidate do not take admission within the due date of admission.

However, if the candidate take admission in the allotted Institution and submit a proof of the same, the amount shall be refunded to the candidate as and when notified by the Directorate.

The candidate are advised to bring the original copies of the following documents at the time of attending the Open counselling: