Arunachal: One perosn test positive for Covdi1-9 in Antigen Test at Banderdewa

Itanagar: One person tested positive for Covid-19 in a Antigen Test held at Banderdewa checkgate on Wednesday, informed Dr Mandip Perme, district medical officer (DMO) of Itanagar capital region (ICR).

Dr Mandip informed that ” On Wednesday 125 handymen and drivers were tested at Banderdewa Checkgate of which one person tested positive”. Another 120 returnee labourers were tested and all were found negative. The result of the remaining people also came negative at Banderdewa check gate,” he said.

The DMO also shared that 1962 Antigen Tests were conducted on Wednesday covering various parts of Itanagar Capital Region and 28 people tested positive.

“The numbers of tests have increased but the positive case is going down. It is early days but already we are seeing signs that lockdown is helping to break the chain,” said Dr Perme.

The DMO added that till now 5713 antigen tests have been conducted in ICR and added that random testing is going in various parts to cover as much population as possible.