Arunachal: NSCN ( K-YA ) militant surrenders to security forces in Longding

LONGDING: An armed cadre of NSCN (K-YA) holding the post of SS Vice Chairman of Wancho region, has surrendered himself to security forces in Londing.

The cadre surrendered along with one 9mm Revolver, 13 live rounds of 9mm, four live rounds of 7.62mm SLR, nine rounds of AK-47, one live round of 5.56mm and one Chinese Hand Grenade before the joint team of Security Forces and Longding Police.

The surrendered cadre and recovered items have been handed over to Longding Police station, for further investigation.