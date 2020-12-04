Arunachal: One more COVID-19 death takes toll to 55

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Friday that pushed the death toll to 55 in Arunachal Pradesh including 28 in Capital region.

A 80-years-old male, resident of C-sector, Itanagar expired on 03.12.2020 at DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar. He was suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension with COVID-19 infection.

Patient was admitted on 26.11.2020 and died due to Septic Shock.

The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Meanwhile, 18 people including 06 from Itanagar capital region found positive for Covid-19 on Friday, said the bulletin. Among 18, Asymptometic are 11 and 07 are symptometic.