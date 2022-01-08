Arunachal: one house burnt to ashes in Senua village

LONGDING- One house burnt to ashes in a fire accident in Senua village on Saturday. early morning. The Fire accident took place at Honu Nokzen Zong (colony), Senua village at around 4:00 AM.

Reason of accident is identified as electric short circuit. In the accident Noktun Wangsu’s house was completely burnt . However not any casualty was reported.

Gyamar Amte, CO DC in charge Longding alongwith officials from the Disaster Management Office, Longding visited the place of occurrence .

Immediate relief amount of Rs 3800/- (three thousand eight hundred) only was handed to the father of the victim Laipha Wangsu.