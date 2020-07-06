Arunachal: one fresh and one death case of Covid-19 reported in Itanagar

Itanagar- One fresh Covid-19 positive case and one death of covid-19 positive patient reported from Itanagar Capital Complex on Monday, 6th July 2020. With this one new case the number of Covid cases in the state stands at 270 .

This new one Positive case of Itanagar Capital Complex is returnee from Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, is asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centre.

The Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patient who had been referred for dialysis at TRIHMS, a resident of Dirang, West Kameng expired today morning. The body was handed over to the relatives after full sanitization.

This is the second Covid-19 death case in the state.

Today ‘14’ positive cases from Changlang have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.