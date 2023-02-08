Arunachal: One day stakeholders meet on medicinal & aromatic plants in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) A one day stakeholders cum buyer sellers meet on medicinal and aromatic plants with special reference to northeast India was organized by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (NEIST), Jorhat, Assam in collaboration with College of Horticulture & Forestry, CAU, Pasighat, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh at the auditorium of CHF, Pasighat here today.

The meeting was attended by different stakeholders of Medicinal & Aromatic Plant (MAP) sector viz., scientists, farmers, industry people and representatives of national and state medicinal plant boards. About 250 farmers from different villages of East Siang district were present in the meeting and they raised the issues regarding quality planting material, value addition and marketing channels to which the experts explained and clarified the confusion and doubt of the farmers.

Also Read- APPSC gets new chairman, 3 members

All the issues and questions raised by the farmers were addressed by different stakeholders of the MAP sector. The programme was addressed by Prof. B.N. Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat, Dr. Sain Das, Ex-Director, ICAR, DMR, New Delhi, Saurav Sharma, National Medicinal Plant Board, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India, Dr. A.K. Tripathi, Dean, COA, CAU, Pasighat, Karya Bagang, Chairman, AP-State Medicinal Plant Board, Bhoja Ram and Pankaj Kalita. Dr. Mohanlal, Principal Scientist, CSIR, NEIST acted as the convener of the programme and T.S. Mehra, CHF, CAU, Pasighat as organizing secretary.

Responding to the question of this scribe on what the state government doing in regards to the promotion of medicinal plant among the farmers of the state for its sufficient plantation/cultivation, Karya Bagang said that, the state Medicinal Plant Board is now pushing up and encouraging the farmers to grow more of medical plants which if done well will gives better return to the farmers.

Also Read- BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu likely to win unopposed Lumla by-poll

“With AYUSH ministry on the command of Sarbananda Sonowal from Assam, North-east and with the able leadership of Pema Khandu in the state, we are expecting more support from the central government and the medical plant cultivation in the state will surely multiply in the days to come.

We all know the value of medical plants which can cure even diseases like Cancer and also it can solve the problem of child birth etc”, said Bagang adding the state’s rich medical and herbal avenues need to be promoted and cultivated by farmers.

Arunachal: Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Prof. BN Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat also informed that, his college is doing all their best to promote and help the farmers in cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants by bridging between the growers and buyers.

While Kaling Taloh, a progressive farmer from Runne village, some 9 KM away from Pasighat who attended in today’s stakeholders cum buyer-seller meet among the several other farmers, said that he has received assistance from the government for the growing and cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants and his plants are almost to be reap soon.

“Many of our farming brothers want government assistance and funding, but they do not do well in the farming, such is a waste of government funding. We should use the government assistance and support in the right ways to earn better benefits”, added Taloh.