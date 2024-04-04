ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: One Crore Cash seized by SST and FST at Kanubari Check gate

SST & FST on routine Naka Checking duty intercepted a vehicle (Toyota Fortuner) bearing Registration No. AS01ET5252.

Last Updated: April 4, 2024
1 minute read
LONGDING-   One Crore cash was intercepted and seized at Kanubari Check gate by Static Surveillance Team ( SST )  & Flying Squad Team  ( FST )  today  afternoon.

SST & FST on routine Naka Checking duty intercepted a vehicle (Toyota Fortuner) bearing Registration No. AS01ET5252.

On checking, 200 (Two Hundred) bundles of 500 rupees denomination note amounting up to One Crore rupees was found in possession of Harshvardhan Singh from Duliajan, Dibrugarh Assam.

For this big seizer of cash, the team members involved, including FST/SST Team leaders Er T. Chada and Er T. Peri, along with officers T. Nira and SI T. Pema of the Kanubari Police Station.

On ground of MCC violation, the amount was seized and handed over to DEO Longding Bekir Nyorak for its safe storage.

After following the due procedures and established SOPs, the seized cash has been ordered to be kept at a safe storage by DEO Longding.

