Arunachal: One Covid-19 case has been detected in RGU Hostels

ITANAGAR- The Covid-19 positive cases are rising in the Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) campus and a Covid-19 case has been detected in one of the Hostels. The university has responded immediately for taking care of the student’s safety, security and wellbeing by arranging him at the place in an isolated accommodation in the campus. informed in a press statement issued by Dr. N.T. Rikam , Registrar, RGU

The release further said that ” In such a situation, if hostels are kept open the outbreak of the pandemic would take a critical form in the campus which would be detrimental and dangerous to the lives of the boarders and the campus dwellers as well. Further, such an outbreak of the virus would be beyond control and might prove fatal for several people.

Under the prevailing grave Covid-19 pandemic situation and in conformity with the SOPs issued by the Governments, the Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) has decided to suspend all offline classes and eventually closed down the hostels w.e.f. 1st May, 2021, the release recalled.

Further the release informed that ” The decision has been taken after a series of meetings with the stakeholders and also keeping in view the decision of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to close down all educational institutions in the State of Arunachal Pradesh w.e.f. 1st May, 2021″ .

Since the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic is much deadlier in comparison to its first wave and the safety and security of the students is of paramount importance, it was felt to be disastrous to allow them to live in the hostels during such pandemic, said the release .

Regarding the issue of show cause notice issued to Mr. Prem Taba, Research Scholar of the university the release stated that ” university authority has exercised normal process of addressing an issue or a complaint. written complaints have been received from different forums/associations against Mr. Prem Taba, mentioned in the release. .

Under normal official procedure, he has been served show cause notice to explain the reason within a given period of time and there has not yet been any such decision whatsoever to rusticate or discontinue his scholarship without hearing his point of view or explanation through due process, The release said.