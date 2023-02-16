ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Oli Jerang receives Ustaad Bishmillah Khan Yuva purashkar

Since childhood she started the folk music & dance of the different tribe of Arunachal as well as north east.

Last Updated: February 16, 2023
Arunachal: Oli Jerang receives Ustaad Bishmillah Khan Yuva purashkar

 PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  Miss Oli Jerang receives Ustaad Bishmillah Khan Yuva purashkar in the field of folk music & dance of Arunachal Pradesh.

 Oli Jerang is an Arunachalee folk dancer, hailing from the foothills of majestic Arunachal Pradesh, born & bred in the surreal village, Rayang , PO/PS Ruksin  where every blow of wind comes with a musical rhythm and every drop of rain alarms the preservation of the great Adi culture .

Lt. Gen. Parnaik sworn-in as Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Since childhood she started the folk music  & dance of the different tribe of Arunachal as well as north east. With her untiring effort and under her capacity she manage to rejuvenate the folk choreography of the different communities of state. In fact, she is the first Arunachalee girl to complete a master degree in sattriya dance & folk dance of tribal communities, under  mahapurush Sankardev  University, Assam.

As a her contribution to the state, she choreographed the different mega  folk dance of Arunachal under the indigenous youth festival of IFCSAP, Namsai ,IFCSAP day. She is the first Arunachalee dancer to get junior fellowship/ scholarship in the field of Ponung dance of the Adi tribe of Arunanachal Pradesh, informed Delong Padung, a renowned singer and an office bearer of Sangeet Nathak Academy.

Conferred many citation award from different, NGOs as well district administration. Performed various programme in national level, under the programme of NEZCC, Sangeet Natak Akademi, IGNCA etc. Showcasing in ethnic attires show in different mega event.

