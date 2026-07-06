Arunachal: Oken Tayeng Distributes Grass Cutters in Mebo

PASIGHAT- Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng distributed seven grass cutters to community organisations and youth groups from Ayeng and Kiyit villages on Monday evening as part of efforts to strengthen village-level cleanliness and environmental maintenance under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM).

The distribution programme, held at Ayeng village under Mebo Sub-Division, was attended by senior administrative officials, local leaders and village elders.

The beneficiaries from Ayeng village included Regam Sirum, Baba-II Sirum, Mitet Sirum, Mijin Sirum, Top Sirum and Yameng Lepang Sirum, while Siyon Sirum represented Kiyit village.

The beneficiaries have pledged to use the equipment to help maintain cleanliness and greenery in their respective villages.

The seven grass cutters were funded by individuals from Mebo and surrounding areas, including Liyon Borang, Gobo Yirang, Bomni Tayeng, Bomyem Tayeng, Milorai Modi, Dilem Modi and advocate Magyar Lego, president of BBYK.

The programme was held in the presence of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo, the Circle Officer, Mebo Banggo-I ZPM and village elders.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Calls for Balance Between Growth and Nature

Community Participation Key to Sustainability: Tayeng

Addressing the gathering, Tayeng said sustainable development begins with responsible community participation.

He praised the voluntary efforts of local youths and villagers, saying their willingness to work collectively for a cleaner environment could serve as an example for the wider Mebo Sub-Division.

“The commitment shown by our youth and community organisations gives hope for a cleaner, greener and more sustainable tomorrow. A clean environment begins with a committed community,” Tayeng said.

The MLA, who serves as chief patron of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission, said community ownership was essential for maintaining public spaces and ensuring that cleanliness initiatives remain effective over the long term.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor, 4 Corps GOC Discuss Border Story

Kiyit Youths Praised for Voluntary Service

Tayeng also praised the youths of Kiyit village, led by Siyon Sirum, for taking voluntary steps to keep their surroundings clean and green.

He described their initiative as an example of responsible citizenship and collective action.

The MLA also acknowledged the contribution of the ECMM team led by ADC-cum-Chairperson Nancy Yirang, Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin and Circle Officer Toimi Tagi.

He said their continued support had helped encourage environmental responsibility and grassroots participation in rural communities.

The involvement of local donors, community groups, youth volunteers and administrative officials reflects the collaborative approach adopted under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission.

Also Read- Mishmi-land Musings Second Edition Released

Focus on Sustained Village Cleanliness

The programme concluded with a call for greater public participation in maintaining common spaces, protecting the environment and building a culture of cleanliness across villages in the Mebo constituency.

The distribution of grass cutters is expected to provide community organisations with practical equipment for maintaining roadside areas, public spaces and village surroundings.

The initiative also aims to strengthen the ongoing cleanliness drives under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission by giving local organisations and youth groups a more active role in environmental maintenance.

The programme reflects a community-based approach in which local contributions, volunteer participation and administrative support are combined to address everyday environmental challenges at the village level.