Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Stresses National Standards in Governance

ITANAGAR- Senior officers from Arunachal Pradesh’s transport sector are participating in a three-day residential capacity-building workshop focused on disaster risk preparedness and transport resilience, reflecting growing concerns over climate-related disruptions and road safety challenges in the state.

The workshop, titled “Preparedness for Disaster Risk for the Transport Sector: Opportunities to Build Resilience,” was inaugurated by Transport Minister Ojing Tasing at the Administrative Training Institute in Naharlagun on Monday. Addressing participants, Tasing emphasised the need to professionalise the transport sector by adhering strictly to the Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) Act and Rules. He urged field officers to prioritise public service delivery, adopt preventive measures against road accidents and improve planning for emergencies.

Highlighting recent policy initiatives, the minister sensitised District Transport Officers (DTOs) about the newly launched PM RAHAT scheme, under which accident victims are entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh. The scheme aims to reduce fatalities caused by delayed medical assistance. Tasing called for closer coordination between DTOs and district administrations to ensure swift implementation.

Pointing to Arunachal Pradesh’s vulnerability to landslides, heavy rainfall and difficult terrain, the minister stressed that transport resilience must remain a governance priority. He advocated stronger inter-agency coordination, safer engineering practices and greater reliance on data-driven planning.

The training programme is being organised by the Department of Transport, Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), Bengaluru, with joint funding from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the state transport department. More than fifty participants, including District Transport Officers, Station Superintendents, Motor Vehicle Inspectors and officials from the Disaster Management Department and neighbouring states, are attending the residential workshop.

Transport Commissioner Saugat Biswas said the initiative marks the first in a planned series of training programmes aimed at enhancing institutional capacity. He noted that holding the sessions in Itanagar and Naharlagun would allow broader participation from state officials.

In his keynote address, Amit Mohapatra, Head of Capacity Development at IIHS, outlined the workshop’s focus areas, including climate-resilient transport planning, disaster-ready road safety strategies in hilly terrain, GIS-based risk assessment, inter-agency coordination and integrated infrastructure planning under PM Gati Shakti.

Director of Transport Sokheplum Mining highlighted the importance of building preparedness in a disaster-prone region, adding that interactive sessions and group discussions would encourage officers to align policy frameworks with district-level realities.

Observers note that such capacity-building initiatives reflect a broader push by northeastern states to strengthen institutional readiness as climate risks increasingly affect infrastructure and connectivity.