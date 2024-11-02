Arunachal: Ojing Tasing inaugurates 7th State Level Boxing Championship in Seppa

SEPPA- Ojing Tasing, Minister of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Cooperation, and Transport, inaugurated the 7th State Level Boxing Championship in Seppa, East Kameng District on Wednesday.

Ealing Tallanag, MLA of Seppa, and Deputy Commissioner East Kameng Ashok Tajo, among other distinguished were also present.

In his inaugural address, Minister Ojing Tasing emphasized the vital role of sports in providing youth, particularly from rural areas, with opportunities to showcase their talent and enhance their economic prospects.

He also highlighted the importance of fostering a drug-free society, urging the community to take collective action against the drug menace. He also interacted with Head of Offices of East Kameng and urged them to work diligently for them welfare of the people.

The championship features participation from 14 districts and 4 units, making it a significant event in the sporting calendar. The event is being organised by East Kameng Armature Boxing Association under the aegis of Arunachal Armature Boxing Association.