ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing inaugurates 7th State Level Boxing Championship in Seppa

The event is being organised by East Kameng Armature Boxing Association under the aegis of Arunachal Armature Boxing Association.

Last Updated: November 2, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Ojing Tasing inaugurates 7th State Level Boxing Championship in Seppa

SEPPA-  Ojing Tasing, Minister of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Cooperation, and Transport, inaugurated the 7th State Level Boxing Championship in Seppa, East Kameng District on Wednesday.

Ealing Tallanag, MLA of Seppa, and Deputy Commissioner East Kameng Ashok Tajo, among other distinguished were also present.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

In his inaugural address, Minister Ojing Tasing emphasized the vital role of sports in providing youth, particularly from rural areas, with opportunities to showcase their talent and enhance their economic prospects.

Also Read- Arunachal hosts Tawang International Marathon

He also highlighted the importance of fostering a drug-free society, urging the community to take collective action against the drug menace. He also interacted with Head of Offices of East Kameng and urged them to work diligently for them welfare of the people.

The championship features participation from 14 districts and 4 units, making it a significant event in the sporting calendar. The event is being organised by East Kameng Armature Boxing Association under the aegis of Arunachal Armature Boxing Association.

Tags
Last Updated: November 2, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: 7th State Level Hangpan Dada tournament Concludes in Namsai,

Arunachal: 7th State Level Hangpan Dada tournament Concludes

Arunachal: 7th state level Hangpan Dada memorial tournament begins in Namsai

Arunachal: 7th state level Hangpan Dada memorial tournament begins in Namsai

Arunachal: Inter-Battalion Cross Country Race 2024 concludes in Namsai

Arunachal: Inter-Battalion Cross Country Race 2024 concludes in Namsai

Arunachal: Ziro Badminton Championship ends on high note

Arunachal: Ziro Badminton Championship ends on high note

Arunachal: Ziro badminton championship kicked off

Arunachal: Ziro badminton championship kicked off

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Honors Medal Winners of State-Level Red Run Marathon 2024

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Honors Medal Winners of State-Level Red Run Marathon 2024

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Concludes National Sports Day-2024 Celebrations

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Concludes National Sports Day-2024 Celebrations

Arunachal: 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, Football and Volleyball Championship concludes in Tawang

Arunachal: 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, Football and Volleyball Championship concludes in Tawang

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Celebrates National Sports Day

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Celebrates National Sports Day

Arunachal: RGU Celebrates Youth Festival ‘Red Run 5 Km Mini Marathon'

Arunachal: RGU Celebrates Youth Festival ‘Red Run 5 Km Mini Marathon’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button