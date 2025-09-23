Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Dedicates State & District PRI Training Centre to the People

YUPIA- In a significant step toward strengthening grassroots governance, the State Panchayati Raj Training Centre (SPRC) and the District Panchayati Raj Training Centre (DPRTC) were inaugurated at Yupia on Tuesday by Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Ojing Tasing.

The event was attended by Taniya Soki, MLA 24-Daporijo AC-cum-Advisor to the Minister (RD & PR), Techi Kaso, MLA 13-Itanagar AC-cum-Advisor to the Minister (Urban Affairs, Land Management & FCS), and Dr. Sonal Swaroop, Secretary (RD & PR/Cooperation), GoAP, among others.

Funded under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), the centres are envisioned as hubs of excellence for training and capacity building of PRI functionaries, designed to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and grassroots-level administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Ojing Tasing emphasized that the facilities should become platforms for brainstorming, learning, and service-oriented leadership. He urged PRI members to adopt a mentality of service over profit, stating:

“Until and unless we change our mentality, development in the true sense cannot happen.”

Techi Kaso called on Panchayat leaders to make optimal use of the resource centres and ensure active participation in training programmes, while Er. Taniya Soki reiterated the government’s vision of “Reform, Transform and Perform”, underscoring the role of systematic training in achieving sustainable development goals.

During the event, ZPC Smt. Nabam Yakum submitted a memorandum seeking support for functionalizing completed Gram Panchayat Centres (GPCs), furnishing the SPRC, and increasing contingency staff wages. Shri Ojing Tasing assured that the demand for five additional Panchayat Bhavans and related requests would be taken up with the concerned authorities.

Deputy Director PR (RE), Shri Nabam Rajesh, highlighted achievements under RGSA, noting that 1,182 Panchayat Bhavans-cum-Common Service Centres have already been constructed across districts. He also informed that DPRCs in Kra Daadi, Keyi Panyor, and Lower Subansiri are nearing completion, with several others under construction statewide.

On the occasion, computers were distributed for Panchayat Bhavans, and dignitaries also planted trees in the SPRC compound.

The inauguration of the SPRC and DPRTC at Yupia marks a milestone in grassroots empowerment, set to enhance capacity building, knowledge sharing, and effective implementation of developmental activities across Arunachal Pradesh.