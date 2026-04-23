Arunachal: Officials Inspect Likabali Rehabilitation Centre

LIKABALI- A joint inspection of rehabilitation facilities in Likabali was carried out on April 23 by district authorities to review operational standards and ensure adherence to prescribed guidelines.

The inspection team was led by Gobi Nyicyor, along with Superintendent of Police Bomken Basar and District Medical Officer Nyage Geyi.

The team visited multiple facilities, including the Siang Rehabilitation Centre, Sober Rehabilitation Centre, and New Life Serenity Nexus Rehab Centre. Officials conducted a detailed assessment of infrastructure, living conditions, medical records, and administrative documentation.

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The inspection aimed to verify compliance with government Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and to ensure that health and safety norms are being effectively implemented across all centres.

During the visit, officials interacted with staff members and individuals undergoing rehabilitation to understand the quality of care and services being provided. These interactions were intended to provide insights into day-to-day operations and identify areas requiring improvement.

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Authorities noted that such inspections form part of broader efforts to strengthen oversight mechanisms and maintain standards in rehabilitation services. Ensuring proper regulation of these facilities is seen as essential for providing a safe and supportive environment conducive to recovery.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to monitoring rehabilitation centres and ensuring that they operate in accordance with established norms, contributing to the well-being and reintegration of individuals into society.