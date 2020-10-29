Arunachal: Officers from education dept to remain at their place of posting- Balo Raja

Palin- The MLA of the Palin-Chambang constituency, Balo Raja today appeal the officers of education department to remain at their place of posting for better development of education sector in his assembly constituency. Raja was attending a meeting of HoDs of the districts.

” we have already wasted lots of time due to outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic, But now time has come and everyone has to shoulder their responsibility for the development of respective areas. Being a government servants we have to do more for the welfare of the people, said Balo Raja.

Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Solung Miji in his address said that whatever schemes are allotted to the district are for the development of district and welfare of people and accordingly we also have to do our duty.

All report has to be submitted of those schemes which has been completed, those which were not taken up may due to Covid need to be implements in spirit. Miji said.

All schemes has to be implemented in time and also the officers need to ensure that quality is being maintain by the respective department. DC added.

Several schemes which has already been implemented and the schemes which has been sanctioned but yet to be implemented where also discussed.

All officers from line department except the officers from engineering department, administrative officers among others were present during the scheme review meeting which was held at the panchayat conference hall today.