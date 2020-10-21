Arunachal observes Police Commemiration Day at PTC Banderdwa

Banderdewa- The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) observed the Police commemoration day here at Police training centre (PTC) Banderdewa to remember the martyrs of police and Central armed police force (CAPF) who made supreme sacrifice during their service to the motherland.

The Director General of police (DGP) R. P. Upadhyaya took the salute of commemoration day parade organized by the PTC team and the PTC band platoon.

Te top police officer led by DGP and senior officer did general salute on the band play tune of “our chief”, the martyrs book was brought to the parade ground in slow march to the tune of “ Vatan ki rah par vatan ke nau jawan shaheed hon”, .

The martyrs book was kept at the podium and the parade give salute by way of “ salami shastra” and the DGP read out the names of officers and man who laid down their lives while on duty between 1sgt Sept 2019 to 31st August 2020.

The martyrs book later taken to memorial in slow march. The DGP accompanied with senior officer and others officers of the department and salute to the memorials and bring down their head on completion of the salute as a mark of respect to the brave shoulder by all ranks of the APP.

Two minute silence was also observed by the officers present and the parade and guests etc

On 21st day of October the is celebrated oil over the country as Police Commemoration Day** to mark the sacrifices laid down by the Police personnel in the line

It is to mention that two personnel from Arunachal Pradesh was also announced by the DGP on the occasion which include Constable Tapop Yajo and Constable Amost Regon out of total 264 officers and jawans form police and CAPF across the country.