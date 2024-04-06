ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Observer Undertakes Foot March to Remote Polling Stations of Dibang Valley

Till date the General Observer has visited 19 polling stations under Anini- Mipi and Anelih Circle out of 43 polling stations in the district.

Last Updated: April 6, 2024
1 minute read
ANINI-   In a remarkable display of dedication and commitment, the General Observer 41 – Anini (ST) Assembly Constituency H.N Gopala Krishna, embarked on a foot march to visit polling stations, including those situated in remote areas to ensure inclusivity and integrity of the electoral process.

Accompanied by a team of officials, the General Observer traversed challenging terrain to reach polling stations nestled in remote areas. The foot march provided a firsthand understanding of the unique challenges faced by voters and election officials in these areas.

During the journey, interactions with villagers  facilitated constructive dialogues on improving accessibility and voter education.

The General Observer reaffirmed the importance of addressing the specific needs of remote communities to uphold the principles of democracy and the commitment to ensuring every eligible citizen’s right to vote is upheld.

