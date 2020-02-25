Arunachal: Nyokum Yullow celebrated at Pachin

Pachin

23rd Langtey-Lotey Nyokum Yullow celebration-2020 cultural night pull huge crowd here at Tegdo Pachin village.

Addressing the inauguration of cultural night, Chief guest social worker Gyamar Kuba in his address said that the time has come to pass own our rich cultural heritage to younger generation. Our responsibility can be passed on to younger generation if all locals unitedly and collectively work for promotion of tribal culture.

Chief guest lauded the celebration committee for maintaining the true spirit of the Nyokum festival with full traditional attire. He also emphasised on children to speak own local dialects. He also discarded the celebration becoming like a business in some places.

Guest of honour Arunachal Press Club (APC) Assistant General Secretary and journalist Manoj Singh in his address said that our tradition and culture is our identity. Referring to UNESCO’s recent report of threat to identity of several tribes and its existence, he said time has come to work unitedly for preservation of traditional value and rich cultural heritage of our tribal community.

He also urged the parents to lead their children to speak local dialects and wear traditional dress on all occasion or if not on all festive season to impress upon the children toeard their own traditional dresses.

Tadar Babey, organising committee Chairman, Tadar Tasha, organising committee Secretary, Tadar Yadey, Tadar Melissa, PHED Itanagar Division Executive Engineer Tadar Mangku among other also address the gathering.