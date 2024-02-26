Arunachal: Nyokum Yullo Celebrated at New Pitapool

PITAPOOL- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the vibrant Nyokum Yullo celebration at the festival ground in New Pitapool under Yachuli Circle, as the Chief Guest today. The main agricultural based festival of Nyishi community showcase the rich traditions and heritage of the community through various cultural performances and rituals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Mein commended the Nyishi Community for preserving and promoting their ancestral traditions and age old cultural practices. He emphasized the importance of embracing modernization while safeguarding the indigenous heritage, urging everyone to cherish and celebrate traditional festivals with enthusiasm.

Celebrating the Losar Festival: A Joyous Tradition of the Monpas in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

On the occasion, DCM highlighted notable economic achievements of Arunachal Pradesh. In the past eight years from 2016-17 to 2023-24, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a significant rise of 136% along with a surge of 104% in the per capita income. He relayed Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047 and reiterated the State Govt commitment to achieving this vision through active participation.

Mein further elaborated on the remarkable progress made in various sectors, including connectivity and border security. He reiterated the State Govt commitment to bring development in the border region at par with the foothill areas. He informed that various projects such as Frontier Highway, Vibrant Village Program, Border Village Illumination Program, etc are being implemented which will bring rapid development in the border areas.

He also mentioned that the much-awaited Sela Tunnel will be inaugurated by PM Modi on 9th of March. This project includes two tunnels and 8.780 km of approach road. Once fully constructed, the tunnel, stretching through the Sela-Charbela ridge, will be the world’s longest bilane tunnel at 13,000 feet elevation.

He also congratulated the people of Yazali and Yachuli Circles on getting a new district, Keyi-Panyor and said that the new District will bring speedy development in the area and generate employment opportunities.

Arunachal: Boori-Boot Yullo Fest celebrated with traditional gaiety at Raga

He also said that a 300 megawatt hydropower project will be developed in the upper stream of Panyor River and asked the officials of NEEPCO to carry out the preliminary survey at the earliest.

The festival was also attended by Minister of Education, Cultural & Indigenous Affairs, Taba Tedir, Director of State Council of Education, Research & Training (SCERT), Toko Babu, Chief Engineer (PHE&WS), Toko Jyoti, SP Lower Subansiri, ADC, PRI leaders, Govt Officers, guests from America (NRI) and Mumbai.