ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: NYK Itanagar organized Yuva Utsav

Approximately 120 participants from 14 schools and 830 audience members attended the event.

Last Updated: November 7, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: NYK Itanagar organized Yuva Utsav

ITANAGAR- Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Itanagar, in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully organized the District-Level Yuva Utsav at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Ganga.

Approximately 120 participants from 14 schools and 830 audience members attended the event. The first-place winners will progress to the state and national levels.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The event, themed “Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal,” aimed to inspire youth to contribute to India’s development.

Winners of the Declamation Contest were:

  • Kensim Kato Lobom (VKV, Chimpu) – 1st
  • Daphe Gangsa (GHSS, Ganga) – 2nd
  • Indu Das (GHSS, Ganga) – 3rd

Other events included Young Writer’s Contest, Young Artist’s Contest, Mobile Photography, Science Mela (Individual and Group Categories), and Cultural Dance.

Taw Jacob Tara, Representative of MLA-13 and Vice President, BJP, Itanagar; Ms. Jini Natung, FAO, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Mrs. Sosa Lowang, Principal, GHSS, Ganga, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Guests of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Taw Jacob emphasized the importance of environmental conservation and climate change mitigation. He encouraged participants to innovate in science and technology.

Ms. Jini Natung highlighted the Department of Youth Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh initiatives and encouraged youth participation in various activities. Ms. K Alisha, SWM-DTCC, stressed awareness about the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003.

Tags
Last Updated: November 7, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor presents financial assistance to Mothers’ Vision

Arunachal: Governor presents financial assistance to Mothers’ Vision

Arunachal: Guv and IMC Mayor discuss issues affecting urban development

Arunachal: Guv and IMC Mayor discuss issues affecting urban development

Arunachal: Literature activities must be promoted; Governor

Arunachal: Literature activities must be promoted; Governor

Arunachal: Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU organizes World Food Day

Arunachal: Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, RGU organizes World Food Day

Arunachal: Chief secretary flags off expedition to Khangri Glacier

Arunachal: Chief secretary flags off expedition to Khangri Glacier

Arunachal: Clash breaks out during ANSU election in Itanagar

Arunachal: Clash breaks out during ANSU election in Itanagar

Arunachal: Mental Health Camp held at RGU

Arunachal: Mental Health Camp held at RGU

Arunachal: APSLSA conducts Mega Legal Awareness Camp

Arunachal: APSLSA conducts Mega Legal Awareness Camp

Arunachal: Awareness Programme on Nature Conservation on the occasion of Wildlife week 2024.

Arunachal: Awareness Programme on Nature Conservation on the occasion of Wildlife week 2024.

Australian High Commissioner calls on the Governor

Australian High Commissioner calls on the Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button