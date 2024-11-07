Arunachal: NYK Itanagar organized Yuva Utsav

ITANAGAR- Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Itanagar, in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully organized the District-Level Yuva Utsav at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Ganga.

Approximately 120 participants from 14 schools and 830 audience members attended the event. The first-place winners will progress to the state and national levels.

The event, themed “Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal,” aimed to inspire youth to contribute to India’s development.

Winners of the Declamation Contest were:

Kensim Kato Lobom (VKV, Chimpu) – 1st

Daphe Gangsa (GHSS, Ganga) – 2nd

Indu Das (GHSS, Ganga) – 3rd

Other events included Young Writer’s Contest, Young Artist’s Contest, Mobile Photography, Science Mela (Individual and Group Categories), and Cultural Dance.

Taw Jacob Tara, Representative of MLA-13 and Vice President, BJP, Itanagar; Ms. Jini Natung, FAO, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Mrs. Sosa Lowang, Principal, GHSS, Ganga, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Guests of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Taw Jacob emphasized the importance of environmental conservation and climate change mitigation. He encouraged participants to innovate in science and technology.

Ms. Jini Natung highlighted the Department of Youth Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh initiatives and encouraged youth participation in various activities. Ms. K Alisha, SWM-DTCC, stressed awareness about the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003.