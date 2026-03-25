Arunachal: Nyishi Textbooks Donated to FLN Centre, Doimukh

DOIMUKH- The Council for Nyishi Language Research and Training (CNLRT) on Monday donated a set of Nyishi mother tongue-based textbooks (Classes I–VI) to the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Centre in Doimukh, in an effort to strengthen early-grade learning and promote indigenous language preservation.

The donation was made by Prof. Tana Showren, President of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and Chairman of CNLRT, during an official visit by Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, to the Indigenous Tribal Research & Studies Centre (ITRSC) at Rono.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the ongoing development of the Nyishi Heritage Museum and Library located within the ITRSC premises. Officials said the project seeks to document and preserve the cultural and linguistic heritage of the Nyishi community.

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During the visit, Yadav interacted with members of CNLRT and representatives of Raywng Yirkum Pwqlwng Nyedar Namlo (RYPNN). Discussions focused on the role of institutional collaboration in strengthening educational outcomes and safeguarding indigenous knowledge systems.

Following the interaction, the delegation visited the FLN Centre in Doimukh, described by officials as a key initiative under the district administration to improve foundational literacy and numeracy among early learners.

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Yadav explained the operational framework and various components of the centre to the visiting members, highlighting its focus on activity-based learning and contextual pedagogy. The integration of mother tongue-based materials, officials noted, could enhance comprehension levels among young learners in multilingual settings.

The initiative aligns with broader policy discussions around the use of local languages in early education, particularly in tribal and rural regions where linguistic barriers often affect learning outcomes.

Officials present during the visit included DDSE T.T. Tara, Prof. Hui Tag, Dr. Lisa Lomdak, Hina Nabam Runi, Member Secretary of NASTP, and Er. Taba Takam, AGS of NNMR.