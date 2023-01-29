ADVERTISMENT
Festival

Arunachal: Nyishi students of CHF and CA celebrates pre-Nyokum festival

Last Updated: January 29, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Nyishi students of CHF and CA celebrates pre-Nyokum festival

PASIGHAT-   Several students from Nyishi community studying here at College of Horticulture & Forestry  and College of Agriculture,  ( CHF and CA ) Pasighat celebrated pre-Nyokum festival with traditional fervor on Saturday at the main college ground in the presence of Dean, CHF and CA along with many elders from Nyishi community.

It was a mesmerizing and charmful event and it was organized for the first time in the CHF campus. This Pre–Nyokum festival event was held in presence of many Nyishi elders, Dean (CHF), Dean (CoA) and many other dignitaries from various departments. This Pre – Nyokum festival was attended by Techi Bida as Chief Guest & Smti. Deepali Dodum as Guest of honour, informed the pre-nyokum celebration committee students.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest of the programme spoke in details about the origin of the Nyokum festival and its rich traditional values coming with it from the ages, while guest of honour spoke on the importance of preserving one’s own tradition and culture in tandem with the advent of modern education, and we shouldn’t forget our values.

The pre – Nyokum festival was led by Pema Khandu Naksang (Nyokum President)  and Nabam Aru (Nyokum Overall In-Charge) and several cultural events like mega folk dance, mass Nyishi Buya dance, solo dance, solo song including presentation from Naga students with Naga Folk Dance etc were the attraction of the event.

Related Articles

Nyokum is a festival celebrated by the Nyishi tribe and the Word Nyokum has been derived from the combination of two words – Nyok means land (earth) and Kum means collectiveness or togetherness. Therefore, the Nyokum festival may very well be interpreted as inviting all the Gods and Goddesses of the universe, with the Nyokum Goddess as the principal deity, to a particular venue at a particular time. The festival is commonly celebrated by the people from all classes and walks of life for better productivity, prosperity and happiness of all human beings on earth.

Tags
Last Updated: January 29, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: we have to preserve and keep alive the priest culture- Chowna Mein

Arunachal: We have to preserve and keep alive the priest culture- Chowna Mein

Arunachal Governor, CM extend Mopin Greetings

Arunachal Governor, CM extend Mopin Greetings

Arunachal: Guv, CM convey Losar Greetings

Arunachal: Guv, CM convey Losar Greetings

Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential to become economically self-reliant- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebrated at Palin

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebrated at Palin

Arunachal: Nyokum hai toh Nyishi hai, Nyishi hai toh Nyokum hai- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Nyokum hai toh Nyishi hai, Nyishi hai toh Nyokum hai- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends 38th Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends 38th Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi

ORIAH: The festival of Wanchos

ORIAH: The festival of Wanchos

Arunachal Guv, CM Extend Boori Boot Yullo greetings

Arunachal Guv, CM Extend Boori Boot Yullo greetings

Arunachal: Torgya Festival begins at Tawang Monastery

Arunachal: Torgya Festival begins at Tawang Monastery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button