Arunachal: Nyishi Day Celebrated with Fervour at Bhalukpong

BHALUKPONG- The XIX Nyishi Day was observed with enthusiasm and cultural vibrancy at Bhalukpong in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, 2026. The event brought together community members, public representatives, and officials, reflecting both the cultural significance of the occasion and its role in fostering inter-community engagement.

The celebration was attended by Mama Natung, Minister for Home, PHED and Department of Indigenous Affairs, who participated as the Chief Guest. Tenzin Nyima Glow attended as the Guest of Honour. Senior district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Dr. Dilip Kumar and Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, were also present along with ZPMs, Heads of Offices, and community leaders from various tribes.

Representatives from Aka, Miji, Bugun, Sartang, Monpa, as well as Apatani, Galo, Bodo, Karbi, and Mishing communities attended the programme, underscoring the inclusive nature of the event.

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Addressing the gathering, Natung highlighted the importance of Nyishi Day in preserving identity and acknowledged the support extended by local leadership towards the welfare of the Nyishi community in the Bhalukpong region. He also indicated that assistance would be provided for the development of the celebration ground, including the construction of a permanent rostrum.

Glow, in his address, stressed the need to strengthen brotherhood and communal harmony among tribes. He noted the role of the Nyishi community, one of the largest in the state, in promoting unity and guiding collective progress, particularly within West Kameng district.

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Deputy Commissioner Kumar commended the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), West Kameng District Unit, for facilitating participation from diverse communities within the district and neighbouring areas of Assam. He observed that such initiatives contribute to strengthening inter-community relationships and regional cohesion.

He further called for sustained efforts to preserve indigenous traditions, languages, and cultural practices, noting their importance for future generations.

The event also featured a cultural programme, with traditional performances by local artists from West Kameng and adjoining regions of Assam. The performances reflected the cultural diversity of the area and added to the overall significance of the celebration.