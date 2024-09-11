National

Arunachal Nursing Officer Iken Lollen Gets National Florence Nightingale Award From President Murmu

Mrs Lollen has been recognized for her outstanding contributions and exceptional dedication to the healthcare needs of individuals in remote and underserved areas.

NEW DELHI- Iken Lollen, daughter of Lt. Mai Lollen, a distinguished Nursing Officer at District Hospital East Kameng, has been honored with the National Florence Nightingale Award, 2024, by the President of India.

This prestigious accolade is awarded to individuals who exemplify the highest standards of nursing excellence and humanitarian service.

Mrs Lollen has been recognized for her outstanding contributions and exceptional dedication to the healthcare needs of individuals in remote and underserved areas.

Her tireless efforts and unwavering commitment have made a profound impact on the delivery of medical services and the overall well-being of the communities she serves.

Mrs Lollen’s remarkable achievements include her innovative approaches to healthcare delivery in challenging environments, her leadership in improving patient care, and her dedication to advancing public health in the far-flung regions of East Kameng.

The conferment of this award brings significant pride and honor to Arunachal Pradesh as a whole and highlights the exemplary standards of healthcare service in the East Kameng district.

It serves as a testament to the districts commitment to fostering excellence in healthcare and recognizing the profound impact of dedicated healthcare professionals.

