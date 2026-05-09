Arunachal: NSUP Visits Seed Children Home in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The Nyishi Students’ Union Pasighat (NSUP) on Saturday visited the Seed Children Home in Pasighat, where members spent time interacting with orphaned and underprivileged children as part of a social welfare initiative.

The visit was organised with the objective of extending emotional support and encouragement to children residing at the home, which provides shelter and care to orphaned and vulnerable children in the region.

During the programme, NSUP members and volunteers engaged with the children through informal interactions and activities aimed at creating a positive and supportive atmosphere. The delegation also extended essential support to the institution during the visit.

Also Read- APSFC Reviews NFSA Implementation in Tawang

The team was led by NSUP president Miching Tagia, who expressed gratitude to union members and supporters for contributing to the successful conduct of the programme. He encouraged students and youth to take an active role in community welfare initiatives and humanitarian activities.

“Serving humanity with compassion and dedication is a responsibility we must all embrace,” Tagia said while addressing participants during the visit.

Also Read- Dirang Science Centre Project Gains Momentum

The programme was conducted under the theme “Unity in Action, Humanity in Compassion,” reflecting the organisation’s emphasis on social harmony, collective responsibility and community engagement.

Student organisations in Arunachal Pradesh have increasingly been participating in welfare and outreach activities alongside their academic and community-based initiatives, particularly in areas involving youth welfare and social support.