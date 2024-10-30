Arunachal: NSS Unit of DNGC Participates in NIC in Haryana

ITANAGAR- The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), participated in the National Integration Camp (NIC) with its theme: ‘Youth for My Bharat & Youth for Digital Literacy’, held at Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur – Rewari, Haryana from 21st to 27th October 2024.

The team of fifteen members including fourteen NSS Volunteers and one NSS Programme Officer (PO) Botem Moyong (Assistant Professor) from DNGC had returned to the headquarter this morning after successfully participated in the 7 days long camp.

During the camp, various activities had been taken place. These were: Daily Morning Exercise & Yoga Sessions, Cultural Parade/Procession, Photo Session for My Bharat, many Technical Sessions, Cultural programme every evening, Fun Game, Training on Disaster Management, Talk on Digital Literacy, Heritage Walk, Lecture on Cyber Security, Sightseeing, Sports Competition, State-Wise Cultural Competition, etc.

In the State-wise cultural competition, the NSS Unit DNGC emerged second position, showcasing the mesmerizing cultural tapestry in the form of fusion folk dance and song of the state.

In the 100 metre race sports Competition, Ms. Bamchiri Dabang and Mr. Tao Peri, both NSS Volunteers of DNGC, bagged the first and third positions, respectively under girls’ and boys’ categories.

As a part of Heritage Walk, the team visited the 234 years old Raja Rao Tularam Haveli (built in 1790), which is located at Meerpur Village under Rewari District of Haryana, on the fourth day of camping. While, on the fifth day, the team also visited Rewari Heritage Steam Loco Shed, which is the only surviving steam locomotive shed in India.

The DNGC Principal Dr. M.Q. Khan, welcomed the team in his office chamber today and appreciated their talent, discipline, dedication and hardworking. He advised the students to remain proactive and learn English language on daily basis by following his You Tube Channel.

The State NSS Officer Dr. A.K. Mishra (State Liaison Officer, Directorate of Higher & Technical Education) also expressed his happiness and greetings over the NSS Unit DNGC for being one of the most active NSS Units of the state.

The team escort Botem Moyong (NSS Programme Officer) also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal DNGC and Dr. A.K. Mishra, SLO for entrusting him the task to lead the team successfully.