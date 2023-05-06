ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NSS unit of BKM School organized Pare river cleaning drive

More than 70 school students took part in the day-long event.

DOIMUKH-    To mark the national tourist appreciation day, the NSS unit of Boum Kakir Mission School, Midhpu in collaboration with Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society organized Pare river cleaning drive along the NH 713A and avenue plantation at Midhpu here today.

The event was supported by Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Apart from the beautification and plantation drive, a session was held for the students to educate them about climate change, sustainable development, and the need for individual action in preserving the environment.

Addressing the students, YMCR Chairman S D Loda urged the students to be environmentally concerned and get more involved in conservation efforts to increase the green cover of our planet.

