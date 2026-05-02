Arunachal: NSS Unit Leads TB Awareness Drive in Papum Pare

DOIMUKH- The NSS unit of Government College Doimukh conducted an outreach programme on tuberculosis awareness at Kheel village in the Toru circle of Papum Pare district, as part of efforts to support the national TB elimination campaign.

The initiative was organised under the TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan, specifically aligned with its 100-day intensified outreach strategy aimed at accelerating progress towards eliminating tuberculosis.

NSS volunteers carried out a door-to-door awareness campaign, disseminating information about tuberculosis, its symptoms, prevention, and treatment. The programme also sought to encourage community participation in public health efforts by appealing to villagers to come forward as Ni-Kshay Mitras, a support system designed to provide nutritional and psychosocial assistance to TB patients.

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The outreach focused on reducing the social stigma associated with tuberculosis by promoting awareness and community engagement. Volunteers interacted directly with households, emphasizing the importance of early detection and adherence to treatment protocols.

Dr. Eva Dupak, Programme Officer of the NSS unit, administered the Ni-Kshay pledge during the event, reinforcing the commitment to supporting TB patients and contributing to the broader public health objective.

The programme forms part of the Government of India’s flagship campaign to eliminate tuberculosis, which continues to rely on grassroots-level participation and awareness initiatives to strengthen its outreach in rural and remote areas.