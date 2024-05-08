Arunachal: NSS unit DNGC organized Certificate Distribution Ceremony

ITANAGAR- The NSS unit of Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC), Itanagar, on 8th May 2024, successfully organized a Certificate Distribution Ceremony in the Conference Hall of the college. The event was graced by four energetic Programme Officers of NSS Unit DNGC, namely Mr. Botem Moyong (Asstt. Prof. Mathematics), Dr. Chello Lima (Asstt. Prof. Commerce), Mr. Phuntso Gombu (Asstt. Prof. Chemistry) and Dr. Kipa Roni (Asstt. Prof. Education).

At the very outset, the programme started with a welcome address by Mr. Limang Dakpe, a senior NSS volunteer. In the occasion, 134 senior NSS volunteers of DNGC were recognised and awarded NSS certificates for their outstanding commitment and dedication. Also, the 20 most active and dedicated NSS volunteers were awarded Certificate of Appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Dr. Chello Lima, a Programme Officer, had shared a few words of suggestion to the volunteers present by suggesting them to maintain discipline and positivity in their lives to become successful persons. She further told that the success is not about becoming an officer or possessions, they have but it is about how a person respond their real life effectively.

Dr Kipa Roni, Programme Officer dealt in length about the purpose of NSS and its importance of voluntarism. She further bated for embracing the strength of confidence, knowledge, positivity and optimism which are significant weapons that empowered the students to discover their goals, transform them and chase the dreams.

Also Read- NSS Unit of DNGC participates in NE NSS Festival held at Aizawl

Impressive input was given by Phuntso Gombu, Programme Officer in the historic occasion.

Botem Moyong, a Programme Officer, briefed the glimpse of the past activities performed by NSS unit DNGC. He also extended his deep sense of gratitude to the outgoing senior NSS volunteers for taking all the pain in their three years journey as NSS volunteers in the college.

The event successfully concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Ms. Meya Hiffo, a senior NSS volunteer, which was followed by a group photo session.