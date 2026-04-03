Arunachal: NSS Special Camp Concludes at Roying Village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The NSS Unit of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Central Agricultural University (Imphal), Pasighat, concluded its seven-day Special Camp 2026 at Roying village in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district. The camp, held from March 21 to 27, was organised under the theme “Youth and Sustainable Development Goal-3: Good Health and Well Being.”

The programme was supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of India, through the NSS Unit of the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar. The inaugural session was attended by Dr. Jaya Tasung Moyong, Secretary of Siang Trust and a member of the National Consultative Committee on Drugs and Rehabilitation, Government of India.

In her address, Dr. Moyong emphasised the importance of addressing substance abuse, linking it to broader concerns of public health and national security. The organisers also acknowledged the cooperation of Roying village authorities, including local representatives, for facilitating the camp.

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Throughout the week, student volunteers participated in a range of community-oriented activities, including ‘Shramdaan’ initiatives within the village and college campus. A blood donation drive was organised in collaboration with AYANG Foundation at BPG Hospital, Pasighat.

The camp also featured educational sessions and practical demonstrations. A lecture on bird diversity in East Siang district was delivered by a representative from ATREE, while yoga and physical fitness sessions were conducted to promote well-being among participants.

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Technical demonstrations included the installation of a vermicompost unit for sustainable agricultural practices and training on commercial mushroom production. In addition, biopesticides were distributed to villagers to encourage natural farming methods. Plantation drives were also undertaken as part of the environmental awareness component of the camp.

Local participation, particularly from youth and women, was noted during the programme. Organisers stated that such engagement is essential for ensuring the continuity of community-driven initiatives.

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The valedictory session was attended by Mrs. Aini Taki Taloh, founder of AYANG Foundation, who highlighted the ethos of the National Service Scheme and encouraged volunteers to embody its guiding principle of “Not Me But You.”

Faculty members and NSS programme officers indicated that follow-up activities would continue in Roying village with the involvement of students and local youth. The camp concluded with cultural performances by village children, reflecting community participation and engagement.