Arunachal: NSS Special Camp 2026 Begins in Ziro

ZIRO— The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Saint Claret College (Autonomous), Ziro inaugurated its week-long NSS Special Camp on March 9 at Ziro Valley School in Lempia, bringing together community leaders, students and volunteers for a series of social and environmental initiatives.

The inaugural programme was attended by several local dignitaries, with Hibu Dumi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) of Lower Subansiri district, serving as the chief guest.

Other dignitaries present included Rubu Tadii, Zilla Parishad Member of Lempia; Millo Gambo, Head Gaon Bura and chairman of the Lempia Welfare Association; Rubu Tayu, Head Gaon Bura and chairman of the Tajang Gaon Bura Buri Association; as well as community representatives Rubu Tara and Rubu Takii.

The programme began with the plantation of orange saplings within the school campus, symbolising the start of the camp’s activities and highlighting the focus on environmental awareness and sustainability. The plantation drive saw participation from the chief guest, local leaders, NSS volunteers and students.

Welcoming the gathering, NSS Programme Officer Tage Tagyung addressed the attendees and outlined the objectives of the special camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Rubu Tadii expressed appreciation for the initiative taken by the college’s NSS unit in selecting Lempia village under its five-year village adoption programme. He also highlighted the range of activities planned during the week-long camp, including tree plantation drives, mass social service programmes, cultural awareness events, a blood donation camp and trekking activities.

In her keynote address, Hibu Dumi emphasised the need for environmental protection in the face of rising temperatures and ecological challenges. She encouraged students and volunteers to remain conscious of their responsibility toward nature and sustainable development.

The chief guest formally declared the NSS Special Camp 2026 open, announcing that the camp would run from March 9 to March 14 at Lempia village.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Vice Principal of Ziro Valley School, who acknowledged the participation of the chief guest, dignitaries, NSS volunteers and students.

Organisers said the camp aims to promote community engagement, environmental awareness and youth participation in social development activities within the region.