Arunachal: NSS, NCC Volunteers of DNGC conduct Mass Social Service

ITANAGAR- The NSS and NCC units of Dera Natung Govt. College ( DNGC ), Itanagar, jointly conducted a mass social service today here at the college campus. the mega event, led by two NSS programme officers Botem Moyong (Ast. prof. mathematics) and Dr Chello Lima ( Ast. prof. commerce), and one NCC CTO Goke Riji ( Ast. prof. mathematics) of DNGC, saw active participation of 100 students comprising NSS volunteers and NCC cadets of the college.

The team cleaned the whole campus including the playground and managed to picked up garbage of more than 30 bags, which were later on picked up by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation’s vehicles.

Addressing the gathering, the NSS programme officers Botem Moyong, who is also a member of campus security & Swachhata committee DNGC, exhorted the volunteers to spread the message on the ‘importance of cleanliness and hygiene’ among the students.

He strongly sent a message to the students, campus dwellers, visitors and the outsiders, who used the college property like playground, auditorium, etc., that the college is strongly committed to its cleanliness & hygiene, and the use of ‘single-use’ plastics is strictly prohibited within the campus. He added that the defaulter may invite stern action and imposition of fine.

The NSS programme officers Dr. Chello Lima encouraged the volunteers to become brand ambassadors for cleanliness and hygiene, and to remain as epitome of cleanliness to the people. she further advised them to keep the spirit of cleanliness not only within the college campus rather the outside surrounding or locality.

Goke Rji, NCC CTO DNGC, appreciated the volunteers for showing their pro activeness towards the activities.

the NSS and NCC units of DNGC, which are one of the best units across the state, always stand a backbone of the college since the involvement of the units is indispensable for the success of almost every programme or activity organized in the college. the units never left any stone unturned in keeping the college campus clean and beautiful.