ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NSCN- KN Cadre Surrendered

The cadre had joined NSCN K-YA in Mar 2020 and subsequently defected to NSCN- KN in Aug 2022.

Last Updated: May 11, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: NSCN- KN Cadre Surrendered
Photo provided by Assam Rifle

LONGDING-  An active cadre of NSCN – KN surrendered before a joint team of Assam Rifles and State Police on 11 May 23 at DC Office, Longding, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Self Styled Rajapio of NSCN-KN was responsible for tax collection from general area Kanubari of Longding District on behalf of his faction. The cadre had joined NSCN K-YA in Mar 2020 and subsequently defected to NSCN- KN in Aug 2022.

The concerted efforts and relentless pursuit by Assam Rifles in conjunction with Police invigorated the Self Styled Rajapio to quit the Under Ground organisation and join mainstream. His surrender is likely to encourage other resident cadres of Longding District to shun the path of violence in near future.

While accepting the surrender certificate from Mr Mirpe Tatto, who is Officiating as DC Longding, Sankai Atraham, the Self Styled insurgent vowed to lead a peaceful life and become a responsible citizen.

Related Articles

The return of several misguided youth to the mainstream and no fresh recruitment from insurgency prone Tirap, Changlang and Longding District in the recent past is definitely a silver lining in the dark clouds.

Tags
Last Updated: May 11, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: 4 workers killed in a Massive Landslide in Upper Siang

Arunachal: 4 workers killed in a Massive Landslide in Upper Siang

Arunachal: NSS unit of BKM School organized Pare river cleaning drive

Arunachal: NSS unit of BKM School organized Pare river cleaning drive

Arunachal: DG SSB Rashmi Shukla Visits Tawang

Arunachal: DG SSB Rashmi Shukla Visits Tawang

Arunachal: Taru Talo says, PPP human qualities are mantras to succeed in life

Arunachal: Taru Talo says, PPP human qualities are mantras to succeed in life

Arunachal: DC distributes Vocal for local SNP items in Ziro

Arunachal: DC distributes Vocal for local SNP items in Ziro

Arunachal: APSBSAP district level consultations held at Anini

Arunachal: APSBSAP district level consultations held at Anini

Arunachal govt puts efforts to evacuate stranded students from Manipur- Bamang Felix

Arunachal govt puts efforts to evacuate stranded students from Manipur- Bamang Felix

Arunachal: Neeraj Semwal, Likha Tejji attended training program in Mussoorie

Arunachal: Neeraj Semwal, Likha Tejji attended training program in Mussoorie

India, Indian Army, Tawang, Mandala, Buland Bharat, Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Buland Bharat exercise conducted at Mandala High Altitude Firing Ranges

Arunachal: Tapir Gao expresses concern about illegal sand mining in the state

Arunachal: Tapir Gao expresses concern about illegal sand mining in the state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button