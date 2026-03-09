Arunachal: NSCN (Khango) Cadre Held in Khonsa Operation

KHONSA — Security forces apprehended an alleged insurgent belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango) faction during a joint operation conducted in Khonsa town of Tirap district on March 8.

According to officials, the operation was launched by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in coordination with Tirap Police following intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a militant in the Bank Colony area of Khonsa.

During the operation, security personnel apprehended the suspect, identified as self-styled Sergeant Puman Pansa, who is believed to be associated with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango).

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody for further questioning and investigation.

Security forces also recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, three live rounds of KF 7.65 mm ammunition, and a mobile phone from his possession during the apprehension.

Authorities stated that the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and forms part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activity in the region.

Tirap district, along with neighbouring Changlang and Longding districts, has historically witnessed insurgent activities linked to various Naga militant groups.

Officials said coordinated intelligence-based operations involving central security forces and state police continue to be carried out in the region as part of broader efforts to maintain law and order.

Security agencies reiterated their commitment to counter insurgent activities and ensure stability in the area through continued surveillance and targeted operations.